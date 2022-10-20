Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

RNO stock opened at €32.04 ($32.69) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

