Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 37285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,130 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $8,559,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $556.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

