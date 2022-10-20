Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

