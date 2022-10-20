Reviewing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 5.34% -4.59% -1.67% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 276.57%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Allin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.70 $230,000.00 $0.05 11.95 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

