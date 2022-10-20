Reviewing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -1.27% -1.31% -0.99% ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.90 -$230,000.00 ($0.09) -60.94 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.48

This table compares Ultralife and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Ultralife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ultralife and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 319.45%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Ultralife.

Volatility and Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

