Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

