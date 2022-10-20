Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 1,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Specifically, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $187,571.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,047. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $187,571.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 202,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $242,990 and sold 74,131 shares valued at $1,895,470. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.