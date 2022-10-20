Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,733 ($57.19) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a market capitalization of £76.70 billion and a PE ratio of 489.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,854.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,182.17.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

