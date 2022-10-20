Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.