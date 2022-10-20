Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 29,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,407 shares in the company, valued at $32,412,030.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner acquired 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner acquired 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner bought 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner bought 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $199,872.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

