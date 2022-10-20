Royal Bank of Canada Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $60.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,399,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.