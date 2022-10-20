Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 11,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $870.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $154,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,948 shares of company stock worth $1,458,148. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

