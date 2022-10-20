Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of ICF International worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,231,114. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

