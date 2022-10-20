Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

ROST opened at $83.66 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

