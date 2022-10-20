Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

