Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE TFX opened at $197.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $381.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.