Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup increased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.