Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,065 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 31.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $400.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.