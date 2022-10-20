Sarah Pollard Purchases 76 Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Sarah Pollard bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £147.44 ($178.15).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Sarah Pollard bought 70 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($179.31).

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 192 ($2.32) on Thursday. PZ Cussons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 227 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £823.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZC shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.