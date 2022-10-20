Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €53.78 ($54.88) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a fifty-two week high of €66.02 ($67.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

