Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 2.9 %

SCU opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 98,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

