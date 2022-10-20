Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.98

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

