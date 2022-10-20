SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,852 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $215.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 431.64 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

