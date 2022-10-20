SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,751 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

