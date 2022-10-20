SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.