SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Stock Down 4.3 %

Playtika stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.44 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

