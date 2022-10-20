SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,012 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 31.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,077 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lufax by 27.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lufax by 47.9% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 57.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 686,051 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE:LU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

