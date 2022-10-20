SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 432.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DB opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.