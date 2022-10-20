SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVgo Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.80.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.