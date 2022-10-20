SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.4 %

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

EQC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

