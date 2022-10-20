SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 389.25%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

