SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.87% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 88,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 0.40%.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

