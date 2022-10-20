SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.