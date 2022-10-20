SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 125.2% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $246.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

