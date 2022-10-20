SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,894 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1,469.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 15.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exponent by 195.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 79,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

