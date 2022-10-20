SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 49,442 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avista by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avista Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

