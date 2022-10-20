SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1,166.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

