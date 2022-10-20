SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 160,240 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,240 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.69% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

