SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $198.98 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.