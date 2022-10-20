SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,498 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.89.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

