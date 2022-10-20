SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 298 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.93.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

