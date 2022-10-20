Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Financial Comparison

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shell and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shell presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Shell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shell and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.68 $20.10 billion $9.50 5.45 Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.77 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -5.31

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 10.70% 17.39% 7.38% Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51%

Volatility and Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

