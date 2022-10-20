Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expands By 5.7%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abiomed by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $253.24 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

