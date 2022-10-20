Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expands By 6.0%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 367.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 340.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,301,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 5.5 %

ADMA opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

