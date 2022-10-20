Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expands By 7.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,501,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.57% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

