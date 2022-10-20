Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Grows By 7.6%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 840,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

