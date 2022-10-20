Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Rises By 7.1%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,873.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOCIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

AutoCanada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading

