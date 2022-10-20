Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Rises By 7.5%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

CP stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

