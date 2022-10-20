Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Increases By 5.1%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Edoc Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

ADOC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.