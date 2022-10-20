Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 6.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 587.3 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

FNLIF opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.